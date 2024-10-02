Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Developers who have been employed to ‘revitalise’ the land currently occupied by the town's only cinema have said they want to 'maximise' the site's 'potential'.

So far, Augur Group has not revealed plans for the land that adjoins the A14 close to Junction 9, just off Pytchley Road, at Pegasus Court, home to KFC, and the Odeon – until January 2025.

But the property investment and development company has said plans will see the site regenerated to maximise the potential of the strategically-located ’underperforming’ land ‘asset’.

A planning application is expected to be submitted to North Northants Council later this year that will outline the development.

The Odeon cinema in Pegasus Court, Kettering with other outlets that have already closed/National World

Simon Mann, chief executive of Augur Group, said: “We are experts at taking underperforming assets and giving them new life. Pegasus Court has been unable to retain or attract the necessary tenants it needs to remain a thriving leisure destination and whilst we were happy to accommodate the continued occupation of the existing tenants, the aftermath of Covid-19 and current challenging economic climate has resulted in a need to find an alternative use for the site.

"We remain excited about the redevelopment prospects and are actively engaged with the council to ensure we maximise the site’s potential.”

Plans to close the eight-screen Odeon cinema were made public just days after it was confirmed Greene King’s Hobson’s Choice pub would close to be bulldozed for redevelopment.

Pegasus Court, Kettering is home to Kettering's only cinema - the Odeon and KFC /Google

Demolition of two empty restaurants on the site – Frankie & Benny’s and Mazza – had already been approved.

Only KFC remains on the Pegasus Court site,

A spokesman for Augur Group said their company had acquired the site in January and ‘embarked on plans to regenerate’ ‘under-utilised’ area.

A statement said: “When Augur Group purchased the site, there were a number of occupiers in situ with leases that had already expired but with the usual rights to renew.

"Following engagement with the occupiers, it was agreed Odeon would end its occupation in February 2025. Subsequently, Hobson’s Choice Pub served notice to terminate its lease at the end of September 2024.

"KFC, the only food outlet onsite, continues to trade.

“Augur is now in discussions with the local authority (North Northants Council), exploring a number of options for bringing the site back into use. Demolition of two long-vacant restaurant units is already underway having gained prior approval from the local authority earlier this year.”