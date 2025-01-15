Faulty traffic lights at busy A45 roundabout cause confusion as National Highways insist it’s working on permanent repair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The traffic lights at the Chowns Mill roundabout have been faulty for weeks, with National Highways currently investigating what could be a potential issue with the power supply.

Reports of the traffic lights being out have been persisting since November, with drivers being caught out by the lack of direction that is required on the hamburger-style roundabout.

The lights were not operational yesterday morning (January 14) or this morning, though National Highways have confirmed the lights are currently operational, as of January 15, and it is believed it could be an issue with the lights’ power supply.

A National Highways spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “The faulty traffic signals at the A45 Chowns Mill roundabout have been repaired and are operational, and we’re currently working with specialist engineers to effect a permanent repair.

National Highways say the lights at Chowns Mill roundabout are currently operational

“We’re continuing to investigate a potential issue with the power supply, acting as quickly as possible to resolve the issue, and we thank drivers for their patience while we complete further work this week.”

This morning, the roundabout was the site of a two-car collision which caused significant delays in the area.

Gen Kitchen, MP for Wellingborough and Rushden, has called for an ‘effective and long-term repair immediately’.

She said: “I've received several reports from constituents about the traffic lights at Chowns Mill and I am very concerned about the frequency that these lights seem to fail.

"My team have requested urgent correspondence with National Highways to ask why this problem keeps occurring and to highlight the danger to drivers using this busy stretch of road.

"I have requested that an effective and long-term repair is carried out immediately."