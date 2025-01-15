A45 delays following two-vehicle collision at Chowns Mill roundabout
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services were called to a collision between two Vauxhalls near the Chowns Mill roundabout on the A45 this morning (Wednesday).
Onlookers say that the incident was attended by four police cars and an ambulance.
A Northants Police spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “A two-vehicle road traffic collision was reported to us shortly after 11am this morning (Wednesday, January 15), which had occurred near to the A45 Chowns Mill roundabout junction.
“Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.”
The collision involved a grey Vauxhall Astra and a red Vauxhall Zafira, and caused significant delays on the A45.
However, the route is now open on all sides.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.