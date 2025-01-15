A45 delays following two-vehicle collision at Chowns Mill roundabout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services were called to a collision between two Vauxhalls near the Chowns Mill roundabout on the A45 this morning (Wednesday).

Onlookers say that the incident was attended by four police cars and an ambulance.

A Northants Police spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “A two-vehicle road traffic collision was reported to us shortly after 11am this morning (Wednesday, January 15), which had occurred near to the A45 Chowns Mill roundabout junction.

“Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.”

The collision involved a grey Vauxhall Astra and a red Vauxhall Zafira, and caused significant delays on the A45.

However, the route is now open on all sides.