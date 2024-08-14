Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans of a Rushden-based celebrity couple have shared their tributes to Olly Marmon, fiance of Union J singer Jaymi Hensley, who died following a fall from a Wellingborough hotel window.

Yesterday, Mr Marmon’s parents and one of his brothers issued their tributes to the talented hairdresser – prior to confirmation from Northants Police that evidence ‘did not support his death as a homicide’.

Friends and supporters shared their sorrow at 33-year-old Mr Marmon’s death and sent condolence messages to his partner Mr Hensley just three weeks before they were due to get married.

Mr Marmon and Mr Hensley, 34, who had been in a relationship since 2009 and had been engaged for a decade, had lived in Rushden.

Olly Marmon and Jaymi Hensley on their 14th anniversary in 2023, a year before they were due to wed/Instagram

Adding messages on Instagram to a photo of the couple taken as they celebrated their 14th anniversary in September 2023, friends showed their love for the couple who were due to marry next month.

One message said: “Oh Jaymi, just seen the news about Olly and I am utterly heartbroken for you. I am so so sorry darling. Sending you, your family and Olly's family and friends lots of love and condolences at this very sad time. Olly will be missed so much but his star will shine brightly forever for all to see - he'll always be by your side, Jaymi, no matter what.”Another heartbroken friend said: “Jaymi, this is absolutely heartbreaking news and I'm so so so so so sorry to hear about the loss of Olly. He will be forever missed and forever in our hearts, shining brightest in the sky for you and watching down on you with all your achievements. Sending you all the love and strength, rest in paradise Olly.”

Sending prayers, another wrote: “Jaymi, my heart is breaking so much for you right now. I'm so so sorry to hear the news about Olly. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the families at this extremely sad time. Sending you so much love.”

Olly Marmon /family pictures

Olly's fiance Jaymi was one of the founding members of Union J in 2011 - although the group was originally a trio known as Triple J.

They auditioned for the ninth series of The X Factor, becoming Union J after fellow contestant George Shelley joined Jaymi, and bandmates JJ Hamblett and Josh Cuthbert.

The foursome came fifth in the competition, which was eventually won by solo singer James Arthur - beating Rylan into fifth, in the same series as Ella Henderson.

Signed to Sony Music subsidiary RCA Records, they released their debut single 'Carry You' in June 2013.

Jaymi Hensley starred in the Royal & Derngate's pantomime in Northampton in December 2017, with Paul Nicholas and Sheila Ferguson

Their self-titled debut studio album followed in October 2013 and peaked at number 6 on the UK Albums Chart.

In 2017, Mr Hensley appeared as Aladdin at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate theatre, alongside West End legend Paul Nicholas and Three Degrees singer Sheila Ferguson.

Jaymi quit a re-formed Union J last year in a shock announcement prior to the tour.

Three weeks ago the couple had enjoyed a holiday in Norway before heading to the Mediterranean.

Yesterday the murder investigation was called off as port-mortem indicated evidence ‘did not support Mr Marmon’s death as a homicide’.

Mr Marmon died after falling from a third-floor window at the Hind Hotel, shortly after 11.30pm on Sunday (August 11).

Shocked staff at the Hind Hotel shared their sadness at Mr Marmon’s death.

Mr Marmon's family tributes described him as a 'spiritual, gentle soul' who was 'beautiful both inside and out'.

His mum Julie called him her ‘best friend’ saying her son was ‘caring, loving, quiet and always put others before himself’.

Dad Leigh said: “You were so kind-hearted, a gentle soul who was just so beautiful inside and out.”

Northants Police last night confirmed a 34-year-old man from Rushden, arrested in connection with the incident, had been released without charge and was now assisting their investigation team with the coroner’s process.