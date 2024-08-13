Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a man, who died as a result of a fall from a hotel window sparking a murder investigation, have paid their tributes to their son and brother.

Detectives investigating the death of a 33-year-old Rushden man in Sheep Street, Wellingborough, in the early hours of yesterday (Monday, August 12), have released his name ahead of formal identification.

Oliver Marmon, known as Olly, died after falling from a third-floor window at the Hind Hotel, shortly after 11.30pm on Sunday (August 11).

As the investigation into Olly’s death continues, his family has issued photographs alongside a moving tribute to their son and brother, who they described as a ‘spiritual, gentle soul’ who was ‘beautiful both inside and out’.

Tribute from Olly’s mum Julie and stepdad Steve Peacock

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartbreak I feel over the loss of my beautiful youngest son Oliver, Olly to his friends.

“I can’t believe I am having to write this. No mother should have to do this.

“The relationship I had with Oliver was so special, he was my best friend. We spoke every single day. He called me mummy, he used to call me his guardian angel.

“Oliver was so caring, loving, quiet and always put others before himself. He was a very talented hairdresser, and it was a passion he took seriously.

“More recently he had been working with his stepdad Steve gardening and loved it so much. He was spiritual and loved the outdoors.

“He touched many lives and everyone he met fell in love with him. Steve referred to Oliver as his son.

“I will miss my little Oliver so much and don’t know how I will go on without him. Such a devastating loss to all our family including his brothers Ben and James and sister Alex, as well as his Auntie Loraine, Uncle Simon and cousin Sophie."

Tribute from Olly’s dad Leigh and stepmum Vanessa Marmon

“My darling Oliver, I cannot believe that I am writing this. I would give my life to have saved yours.

“I am struggling with every emotion you can think of, grief, anger, guilt, the list goes on.

“I know that you knew how much you were loved. I was so proud of you and everything you achieved. You have been to places that I can only dream of.

“Whatever you put your mind to, you achieved. When you were younger you were a talented sportsperson, musician and of course, hairdresser – your dream job. You won medals and awards in gymnastics and hairdressing.

“Your life was too short, but you squeezed so much into it. You were so kind-hearted, a gentle soul who was just so beautiful inside and out.”

Tribute from Olly’s older brother Ben

“Oliver Marmon you are my little ray of sunshine. You are my best friend. You radiate joy and excitement to all around you.

“You are full of creativity and spontaneous ideas for fun. You are the light of happiness in every room. You are so kind and caring and happy to walk in anyone’s shadow as long as everyone else is smiling.

“You are the bravest soul and no matter how much you felt different you were always so loved by everyone. Never underestimate the difference you made and the lives you touched.

“I didn’t tell you enough, but I was immensely proud of you. Always my best friend and my little Bruva bear .”

Olly’s family and friends are understandably devastated by his death and are still trying to process what happened while at the same time grieving for their loss.

Specially trained family liaison officers from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team are supporting Olly’s family who have asked that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.