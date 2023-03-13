A man who died in a crash near Oundle had a heart of gold, his heartbroken family have said in a tribute.

Finbar Billings, 19, has been named as the victim of Friday’s (March 10) crash on the A605 at Barnwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Benefield man was driving a black Ford KA which was involved in the single-vehicle collision at about 5.15pm.

Finbar Billings

In a tribute released through Northamptonshire Police, his family said: “Our Winnie Woo, it is with the heaviest of hearts we are writing this.

“Our Finbar sadly passed away after a collision on Friday, March 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are obviously very heartbroken and are lost without him.

“Finbar was a ‘wild child’ as they say. He always knew how to make it better, he had a heart of gold and would always be there to offer a helping hand in a time of need. A genuine man who was taken from us too soon!

“As a grieving family we ask you not to go to the scene and lay flowers as it’s a route we travel often and don’t not wish to have reminders of this tragic event.

“We also ask you respect our privacy and give us the time to grieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you for your understanding and support, it’s very comforting.”

Officers have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of the collision to contact them.