Man, 19, dies in crash near Oundle
Our thoughts are with his family and friends
A 19-year-old man died in a crash near Oundle yesterday (Friday), police have confirmed.
The incident happened at about 5.15pm on the A605, close to the Barnwell junction.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said the crash involved one vehicle, a black Ford KA which was travelling southbound.
The driver of the KA died at the scene.
A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.
“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.”