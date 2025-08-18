Family of Rushden motorcyclist killed in A6 crash near Souldrop pay tribute to 'beloved husband and father'

The family of a motorcyclist from Rushden, who sadly lost his life following a crash on the A6, has paid tribute to him describing him as ‘a beloved husband and father’.

Daniel Morrell, 37, died at the scene near Souldrop, between Rushden and Bedford, last Thursday (August 7).

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident involving the motorcycle and a blue Volkswagen Polo, which happened around 6am.

Daniel’s wife Charlotte said: “My Daniel was a beloved husband and father to his beautiful girls, son, brother, son-in-law and uncle.

Daniel Morrell, 37, from Rushden died in a crash on the A6 near Souldrop/Family picture via Bedfordshire Police

“Daniel was many wonderful things to many different people. He always had time for everyone.

“He’ll be deeply missed by everyone that knew him, no words can express the hole he has left in our lives.”

Officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit have appealed for witnesses or people with dash cam footage from the day to contact them.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Daniel’s loved ones at this time. This was a heart-breaking collision which has left everyone who knew Daniel devastated.

“I would urge that the family’s privacy is respected during this tragic time. I would like to appeal to anyone that may have seen either the blue VW Polo or the motorcycle prior to the collision, to get in touch.”

If anyone has any information, particularly any dash cam footage that could assist with our investigation, please contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 or online quoting Operation Canada.