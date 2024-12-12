Family and friends to dress as Santa for fundraising walk around Wellingborough

Family and friends will dress up as Santa to raise funds for a hospice which supports children and young people with a serious or terminal illness.

Graham Campbell of Wellingborough and his team of festive fundraisers will be taking part in their annual Santa walk in aid of the Rainbows charity this weekend.

Graham told the Northants Telegraph: “We are doing our annual Santa walk around Wellingborough on Saturday (December 14).

"My friends and family dress as Santa to raise awareness of Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

Graham Campbell of Wellingborough with his team of festive fundraisers at a previous Santa walk

"This fantastic charity helps so many families in one way or another.”

And Graham added: “It would be great for people to give us a wave on the day or even better, a kind donation.”

Anyone who would like to support Graham and his team can do so via their fundraising page.

Writing on the fundraising page, he says: “We are so grateful not to have needed their help, but so many families haven't been so lucky.”

Graham and his team of festive fundraisers have already raised more than £350, but they would really love to raise as much money as possible.

For more information about Rainbows, which cares for hundreds of families every year who have a child or young person with a serious or terminal illness, visit their website.

While the Rainbows charity cares for children, young people and their families across the East Midlands, including in Northamptonshire, it is based in Loughborough.