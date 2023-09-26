Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity that supports families from Northamptonshire has announced a new chief executive officer.

Jane Burns has been appointed to the role at Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, and will take the charity forward into a ‘new and exciting era’.

Jane, who began her Rainbows journey in 2019 as the director of supporter relations, brings a wealth of experience and passion to the role and says she is excited for the future.

Jane Burns of Kettering is the new CEO for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People

Jane said: “When I joined Rainbows, I wanted a new challenge and it is a cause I am passionate about. That was a big pull for me.

“I care deeply about the work Rainbows does and the difference we make to the lives of so many families.

“At Rainbows we really do have an incredible team of staff and volunteers who make so much happen.

"We are committed to making sure that children who are at their end of their lives, get to live while they are dying.

"And the children who come to us for respite, get to be children and make treasured memories.

"I am really invested in that.

"If you need us or want our services, then we are here for you no matter where you are in the East Midlands, it really is that simple.”

Jane has 26 years of senior level experience working in the voluntary sector for charities including Help the Aged, MND Association and YMCA England.

She replaces Dee Sissons, who has retired from Rainbows after five years of leadership.

As Rainbows embarks on a new path, expanding its services across the East Midlands, Jane is excited for the future.

She said: “Our strategy aims to deliver the Rainbows experience wherever a baby, child or young person and their family are.

"Not only do we provide care at our hospice in Loughborough, we are growing our support through our dedicated nursing team based in hospitals in Leicester, Nottingham, Derby, Northampton and Kettering as well as visiting our families in their own homes.

“Going forwards for our charity is about increasing our reach.

"There are 6,500 families in the East Midlands who could benefit from our support and every day, we are reaching more and more of them.”

When she isn’t at Rainbows, Jane, 58, loves to spend time with her family.

She lives in Kettering with her husband, Frank, and dog, Fergus.

Jane and Frank have two grown up daughters, a step-granddaughter, and are soon to be grandparents again.

Jane is also a licenced Church of England Priest for two parishes in Kettering.

Paul Stothard, chairman of trustees, said: “To have Jane as our new CEO will be an absolute credit to our charity.

"She has a wealth of experience, which will enhance the service we provide to babies, children, young people and their families.

"We are delighted to have her leading Rainbows.”