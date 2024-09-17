Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former police station that has sat vacant for the best part of a decade has now been sold, the Office of the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner (OPFCC) has revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kettering Police Station in London Road closed in 2017 when officers relocated to the Weekley Woods Justice Centre on the outskirts of Kettering.

The station, which was originally built in 1851 and then rebuilt in the late 1960s, has been subject to purchases falling through in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An OPFCC spokesman told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Kettering Police Station has been sold and contracts have been exchanged. We are working closely with North Northamptonshire Council to progress the sale to completion.”

Kettering's former police station in London Road (Image: Google Maps)

Kettering resident, Martin Sheperd, 60, said he passes the building many times a week and has called it an ‘eyesore’.

“We’ve got this derelict building slap bang in the centre of town.

“I would much rather it’s something than an empty building. There’s not an awful lot that can be worse than that red brick monstrosity that is the front of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would have been preferable from a residents’ point of view if something had been done sooner - if when it was sold there was a plan about what it was going to become.

“I have been in Kettering long enough to remember it quite clearly as part of our local community. We have lost that [police] presence, which I think is quite important for any town.

“It would be great if the town centres and large villages still had that.”

There is currently a council police station in Kettering in Bowling Green Road, but temporary opening hours mean it is only accessible between 10am and 4pm three days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said: “The police and fire estate needs significant investment to make it fit for purpose.

“Our buildings must meet the business needs of both police and fire and help them to provide the best-possible service to the public. The estate also needs to support my priority of making both services more visible and accessible to the communities they serve.

“I know that this is a significant challenge that won’t be solved overnight but I am committed to making sure the public estate works for the community and as a safe workplace for police and fire officers and staff.”

A Freedom of Information request (FOI) sent to the OPFCC revealed that the only other building currently flagged for future disposal is Towcester Police Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An OPFCC spokesman said the building, which has been used as an office base for the Neighbourhood Police Team, is ‘large’, ‘expensive’ and ‘outdated’ and ‘does not meet policing needs in 2024’.

They clarified that it has been on the disposal list for several years, but plans have been delayed due to an application to make it a listed building.