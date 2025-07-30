Extraordinary meeting tonight to discuss new options for Wellingborough gardens after funding withdrawal concerns

By William Carter
Published 30th Jul 2025, 12:08 BST
An extraordinary meeting of Wellingborough Town Council has been called to explore new options for Swanspool Gardens, in the hope of renovating the area with funds already granted to the project from the government’s Community Ownership Fund.

The meeting is due to take place at the Swanspool Pavilion in Wellingborough at 7pm tonight (Wednesday, July 30), at which the possibility of making changes to the upper bowling green will be discussed.

Previously, plans had been brought forward to repurpose the lower bowling green (which is in regular use) into an adventure golf attraction, however the council – largely made up of new councillors – rejected the proposal in June.

The town council now intends to seek opinions on ‘using the top bowling green in Swanspool Gardens to provide further social value and generate additional income that will enhance the financial sustainability of Swanspool Pavilion and Garden’s Business Plan’.

The public are free to attend the extraordinary meeting of Wellingborough Town Council at Swanspool Pavilion tonight at 7pmplaceholder image
placeholder image
Like the previous meeting last month, tonight’s gathering of Wellingborough Town Council will see a handful of options discussed, each in the hope of generating a stable revenue stream from the gardens, which alongside the pavilion were transferred to the town council from North Northants Council (NNC) earlier this year.

Options now include the installation of three pickle ball courts (which can also be marked up for badminton and volleyball), three pétanque courts in the spare area, and re-grassing the remaining space as a small multi-use games area for family hire.

The council will also discuss ensuring there are enough benches, and fences to protect the areas and to separate the pickle ball courts from other elements, and the possibility of providing CCTV in the area.

Last month, after the adventure golf was rejected, Cllr Valerie Anslow said: “We agreed a long time ago that would be our revenue stream, so we’re now at the point where we haven’t got a revenue stream. We’ve got the money to be able to do it, and we have planning application in, however unless we can show a viable business plan to the Community Ownership Fund, there is a danger of the funding being withdrawn."

The previous meeting saw councillors who were in favour of the golf attraction outvoted in what Cllr Anslow said was caused by ‘negative comments and misinformation’. However Cllr Jon Ekins, who was vocally against the plans, said the proposal was ‘smoke and mirrors’, ‘misconceived’, and ‘misinformed’.

Click here for the agenda for tonight’s meeting.

