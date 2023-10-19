'Exceptional' development opportunity on Wellingborough's Denington industrial estate to be sold at auction
A substantial freehold industrial/warehouse development and investment opportunity in Wellingborough is set to go to auction next month.
The 1.9-acre site, which was the former Tastepoint factory premises, is situated on the town’s Denington industrial estate.
It will go under the hammer at the Acuitus commercial property auction on November 2.
David Margolis of Acuitus said: “This is an exceptional investment opportunity to buy a prime industrial development site in a strong location.
"It will appeal to both developers and owner-occupiers.”
The property comprises two buildings with a former manufacturing warehouse and ancillary office accommodation arranged over ground, first and second floors, with addition parking space for 45 vehicles.
The property is being offered with vacant possession and with a guide price of £1.1 million, which Acuitus says reflects a low capital value of £22 per sq ft.
The former manufacturing/laboratory site can be accessed from both Turnells Mill Lane and Denington Road.
It is situated on the Denington industrial estate alongside other occupiers including Topps Tiles, Halfords Autocentre, Screwfix and Toolstation.
The industrial estate is also where Greggs opened a new drive-thru branch earlier this year, as reported by the Northants Telegraph in July.
The Acuitus auction is set to take place at 1pm on November 2 and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.
Further details about the Wellingborough property and the forthcoming auction can be found here.