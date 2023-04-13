Residents who were evacuated after an explosion in Sharnbrook have returned to their homes, police have said.

The residents of three properties were evacuated on Monday (April 10) evening after the blast at a house left a man with life-changing injuries.

Last night the scene in Loring Road was scaled back and specialist explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams have now completed their work and handed the site over to police.

Bedfordshire Police at the scene in Loring Road

Searches are expected to continue at the address until next week.

Detective Superintendent William Hodgkinson from Bedfordshire Police, who is leading the operation, said: “We are continuing to progress this complex investigation as quickly and professionally as we can.

“A key part of this has been scaling back our emergency services presence at the scene and hopefully it reassures the local community that this part of Sharnbrook is starting to look a bit more normal.

“While I anticipate this investigation will still take some time, I want to thank the residents of Sharnbrook for their patience and understanding so far.

Loring Road in Sharnbrook

“I would also encourage any residents with concerns or information which they believe can help our investigation to get in touch via the new portal.”

Today (Thursday) the investigation into what happened was formally handed over to the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “Specialist Counter Terrorism Policing resources are continuing to support the investigation, due to the nature of the incident.

“It is being treated as an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.”

A man in his 40s is still in hospital receiving treatment for life-changing injuries following the explosion. Police are waiting to interview the man, who has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosive Substances Act.

Detectives have also created a new online reporting tool for people to submit any information they feel could help police with their enquiries.