Emergency services are continuing to investigate an explosion in home in a village near Rushden that left a man in his 40s with ‘life-changing’ injuries.

An explosion was reported at a home in Loring Road, Sharnbrook at around 7.40pm on Monday (April 10).

A specialist explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team has been leading searches at the house.

Loring Road, Sharnbrook

The injured man, who has been arrested, remains in hospital following the explosion – which is being treated as ‘isolated’, with ‘no risk’ to the wider public.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “A man in his 40s remains in hospital following the explosion having suffered life-changing injuries.

“He was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosive Substances Act, but is yet to be interviewed due to his treatment.”

Searches at the address are expected to continue over the coming days. Three neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

Police on the scene in Loring Road

Bedfordshire Police is leading the investigation, with support from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

The spokesman said: “Due to the nature of the incident, counter terrorism policing has deployed resources with access to specialist capabilities to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Detective Superintendent William Hodgkinson from Bedfordshire Police, who is leading the operation, said: “Incidents of this nature are understandably of great concern to local communities and I wish to thank everyone for their patience, co-operation and understanding.

“This is especially true of those residents who have had to move elsewhere while we carry out our enquiries.

“While our investigation remains at an early stage and we are keeping an open mind, this is believed to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.

“An emergency services presence is likely to remain at the scene for much of the rest of the week, and we’ll continue to progress with our investigation as quickly as we can whilst we get to the bottom of what has happened.”