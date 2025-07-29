Sunday, March 8, 2026 will see the return of the Kettering half marathon and 5K race for its second ever outing.

Like last year’s event, two distances will be available for runners – the shorter 5km route or a longer 21.1km half marathon distance, taking participants from the start line at Wicksteed Park, into the town centre and then the grounds of Boughton House, before finishing back at the start.

Once again organised by RunThrough on behalf of Kettering Town Council, the event will include accurate chip timed results, post race refreshments, race photos, and a medal for those who make it to the finish.

A RunThrough spokesman said: “Join us for the return of the Kettering Half Marathon and 5K on March 8, 2026.

Last year's event attracted runners from all around

"Experience the beauty of Northamptonshire on this scenic, undulating course that showcases the best of the area.

"Starting and finishing at Wicksteed Park, the route takes you through the heart of Kettering town centre, past the stunning grounds of Boughton House, and along picturesque country lanes before returning to the park.

"Whether you're chasing a personal best or simply soaking in the views, this race offers an unforgettable running experience in a truly spectacular setting.”

The 5km route will start in Wicksteed Park and unfold in an out-and-back fashion by ascending up London Road, and around a short loop of Kettering town centre before turning back the same way.

Both distances are officially measured and open to runners of all abilities, and licensed through RunBritain/UK Athletics. The half marathon is set to get underway at 9am, and the 5K runners will begin their race at 9.20am. The cut off is 12.30pm, meaning the half marathon runners will have a maximum of three-and-a-half hours to complete the course.

Local road closures will be in place for the duration of the event, which can be seen here, though these may be subject to change.

Early bird entry costs £24 for the 5k and £32 for the half marathon,

with only those 17 years and above being eligible for the half marathon, and those 11 years and above eligible for the 5K.

Entries can be booked via the RunThrough website here.