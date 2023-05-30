Budding writers, poetry producers, short story scribblers and flash fiction fans can win a cash prize and be published for posterity by entering a free competition.

In the run up to Kettering Festival of Literature, a poetry and prose competition for all ages on the subject of ‘Change’ has been launched.

As part of the festival workshops have been held for scores of primary school pupils to inspire them by working with professional storyteller Laura Clark from The Big Bubble Theatre Company.

Laura Clark (BIG Bubble Theatre Company) and Monica Ozdemir (Secretary of Kettering Civic Society)

Monica Ozdemir, secretary of Kettering Civic Society and festival organiser, said: “We want as many people of all ages to enter the competition. The workshops have been hugely successful and hopefully have inspired the children, who have been lucky enough to attend them, to come along on the day.”

Competition entries will be chosen to create a book next year to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the opening of Kettering Library.

Short stories must not exceed 500 words and poems no more than 40 words. There are three age categories for children – six to 10 years, 11 to 14 years and 15 to 17 years old – and one for adults of 18 and above.

Entries will be judged blind by Kettering writer Julia Thorley and performance poet Kezzabelle Ambler.

Winners will be announced at the festival when writers will be celebrated at the day-long event being held across Kettering town centre on Saturday, September 16.

Adult prizes are £50 for first prize, £30 for second and £20 for third place. Winners in each of the children’s categories set to win £20, £15 and £10 for first, second and third respectively.

The free-to-attend day of poetry and talks, given by more than 20 authors, has been made possible through a grant from Historic England as part of Kettering’s Cultural Consortium’s aim to promote the town and engage the community.

Mrs Ozdemir added: “Kettering Festival of Literature will highlight Northamptonshire’s rich literary heritage. We want to share and celebrate this. The day will offer entertainment for all ages covering a range of genres.”

