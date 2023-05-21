Festival of Literature will celebrate Kettering and Northamptonshire's writers, poets and authors

Writers will be celebrated at a day-long festival of book-related events to be held across Kettering town centre.

Kettering Festival of Literature, due to be held on Saturday, September 16, will see authors, poets and writers in the spotlight.

Organised by Kettering Civic Society, the day of poetry and talks, given by more than 20 authors, has been made possible through a grant from Historic England as part of Kettering’s Cultural Consortium’s aim to promote the town and engage the community.

Author Sarah Lee will talk about her novel that explores the experience of nurses from the Windrush generation, Talks on JL Carr and 'BB' will take place

Monica Ozdemir, secretary of Kettering Civic Society, said: “Kettering Festival of Literature will highlight Northamptonshire’s rich literary heritage.

"We want share and celebrate this. The day will offer entertainment for all ages covering a range of genres.”

The Cornmarket Hall will be taken over for the day, with the festival hub offering sales tables to authors.

Visitors can browse books while enjoying refreshments before dipping into sessions.

Included on the bill will be Ian Addis who will share stories of his friend and colleague J. L. Carr.

Mr Carr was headteacher at Highfields Primary School (now Greenfields Primary School). An eminent writer, artist and conservationist festival-goers will get the opportunity to meet J.L. Carr’s son, Bob when he brings a selection of his father’s works to the Cornmarket Hall.

Another favourite Northamptonshire author, H.E. Bates will be the subject of a talk by his granddaughter, Victoria Wicks.

For fans of ‘The Little Grey Men’, The BB Society will talk about Denys Watkins Pitchford.

Northamptonshire poetry fans will be able to listen to readings of John Clare’s work and other past and present-day poets in the Church of St Peter and St Paul.

The Parish Church rooms will provide two workshops with cartoon artist Kev Sutherland and the Toller Church will host local authors, crime writer Jane Isaacs and Sarah Lee who has written ‘An Ocean Apart’. Featuring at the festival will be children’s authors Francis Durkin and Megan Rix – who will use sign language in her presentation.

To accompany the festival a poetry and prose competition for all ages on the subject of ‘Change’ has been launched.

Competition entries will be chosen to create a book next year to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the opening of Kettering Library.