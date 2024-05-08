Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teaching staff at Rothwell Junior School who are members of the NASUWT have started their planned two-day strike in protest at what they say is a ‘toxic bullying’ work culture.

As teachers gathered at the school gates in a show of unity, Year 6 staff were inside to prepare students for SATs exams as agreed by the union.

As well as tomorrow, Thursday, May 9, staff are also due to stay away from classrooms on Monday to Wednesday June 4, 5 and 6.

Rothwell Junior School teaching staff, members of the NASUWT, outside the school for their second day of action/National World

The strike action is in response to the findings of an independent report commissioned by the school’s trust management Pathfinder Schools.

On the picket line, Richard Kempa NASUWT local secretary, who has been representing the staff, said: “The staff are feeling disappointed but determined.

"We have concerns about the trust. At Rothwell Junior the staff have said ‘enough is enough’. The trust’s view is ‘it’s our way or nothing’. The report goes so far, but not far enough.

Richard Kempa NASUWT local secretary

"It’s the scale of change, the bullying toxic culture which is the lived experience of our members here.”

In a letter to parents Paul Ainsworth, chairman of trustees, and Maria Barker, executive headteacher, apologised to parents for disruption saying they were ‘saddened’ by the action.

They said: “The teachers are striking over their claims of bullying. We take any claims of this nature extremely seriously and as such the trust commissioned independent HR experts to investigate these concerns in full.

"They have interviewed staff who raised the matter and have now written a report which has been shared with the trust and unions. The allegations of bullying were not upheld. The report makes a series of recommendations, all of which will be implemented and indeed, many had already been put in train.

“We continue to do everything we can to reach out to concerned staff and remain hopeful that we can find a way forward.”

Mr Kempa added: “There’s time between now and the other strike days to get around the table and get some resolution.