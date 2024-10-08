England Rugby royalty to make appearance at Northampton meet-and-greet courtesy of Rushden promoter
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mike Tindall, who is married to royal Zara Tindall (nee Phillips), will be available to speak with attendees about his illustrious rugby career, his time in the I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here jungle, and more.
Dene MacGuinness, of the Rushden-based MacMaker Promotions, said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing another member of the 2003 World Cup winning team to Aspers for a great night raising funds and awareness for a great cause.”
The evening is in support of Ailsa’s Aim, a Northamptonshire-based charity which aids those affected by premature and problematic childbirth.
Doors open at 7pm, with photo opportunities expected to begin promptly.
Mike Tindall gained 75 caps for England during his 11-year career with the national team, having also been a member of the 2003 World Cup-winning side. Domestically, his impressive 17-year career includes more than 100 appearances each for both Bath and Gloucester.
Regular reality TV viewers may also remember him for his time in the I’m a Celebrity jungle in 2022, where he finished in fourth place behind the eventual winner, Jill Scott.
MacMaker Promotions is also set to host an evening with Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham on October 18, as well as England rugby captain, Lawrence Dallaglio on October 25.
Tickets for the Mike Tindall event cost £70, and include a professional photo with Mike as well as a two-course meal. The event is strictly for people over 18.
Those looking for tickets should contact [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.