Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lawrence Dallaglio and Teddy Sheringham will make a guest appearance at Aspers Casino in Northampton in October, taking part in a meet and greet organised by a Rushden-based promoter.

Doors open at 7pm on October 18 for those wanting a photo with Milwall, Tottenham, and Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham, who won three Premier League titles, as well as one European Cup with the latter team.

A week later on October 25, former England rugby captain and four-time Six Nations winner Lawrence Dallaglio will also appear at Aspers Casino in Northampton, with signings also starting at 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dene MacGuinness of MacMaker Promotions said: “After the success of our event with Jason Robinson, we’re continuing the 2003 World Cup theme with Lawrence Dallaglio. We are also looking forward to bringing Teddy to Northampton, who will no doubt have some great stories from his career.”

Teddy Sheringham and Lawrence Dallaglio will appear at Aspers Casino in Northampton in October

The pair will take part in a Q&A session, which is organised by MacMaker Promotions, based in Rushden’s Home Outlet store.