England rugby hero and premier league star to make appearance at Rushden promoter’s meet and greet in Northampton in October
Doors open at 7pm on October 18 for those wanting a photo with Milwall, Tottenham, and Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham, who won three Premier League titles, as well as one European Cup with the latter team.
A week later on October 25, former England rugby captain and four-time Six Nations winner Lawrence Dallaglio will also appear at Aspers Casino in Northampton, with signings also starting at 7pm.
Dene MacGuinness of MacMaker Promotions said: “After the success of our event with Jason Robinson, we’re continuing the 2003 World Cup theme with Lawrence Dallaglio. We are also looking forward to bringing Teddy to Northampton, who will no doubt have some great stories from his career.”
The pair will take part in a Q&A session, which is organised by MacMaker Promotions, based in Rushden’s Home Outlet store.
