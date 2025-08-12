EMR train services disrupted from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough to and from London
Services have been stopped in both directions after a person was hit by a train between Bedford and Kettering.
A spokesman for EMR said: “We are sad to report, that a person has been hit by a train, this is affecting our services between Bedford and Kettering in both directions.
“We are sorry to report that we will have disruption for the next few hours on our London Intercity and Connect routes, to/from London St Pancras.”
Arrangements have been made for passengers to be able to use alterative routes, via east/west coast.
If you’re affected by the incident reported above – or just want to avoid getting caught in delays – the AA Traffic News tool can help. It shows live updates on congestion, accidents and roadworks across the UK. Just enter your postcode or click ‘Find my location’ to see what’s happening on the roads near you. You can also plan a full route, avoid motorways or tolls, and check travel conditions before you leave.