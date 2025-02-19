Empowerment workshop in Wellingborough 'an uplifting space for women from all backgrounds'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 20 participants have attended a workshop held ahead of International Women’s Day on Saturday, March 8, when filming from the workshop will be shared as part of a week-long campaign.

The workshop, a collaboration between Greatwell Homes and local community-led arts programme Made With Many, was held at the Wellingborough African Caribbean Association (WACA) on Saturday, February 8.

Among the attendees were MP for Wellingborough and Rushden, Gen Kitchen, Olympian Anita Neil, and local councillor and chairman of North Northamptonshire Council, Lora Lawman, as well as community representatives from the neighbourhood policing team.

Lorraine Gibson, community involvement officer at Greatwell Homes, said: “The workshop provided a platform for women to express who we are and the challenges we have overcome. The elders in the group shared their experiences, passing down valuable insights to the younger attendees, which proved to be a powerful intergenerational exercise.

"It was an uplifting space for women from all backgrounds.”

The women at the event had discussions that highlighted Wellingborough's rich diversity, celebrating the achievements of women and the various roles they play in the community.

All participants selected a word that resonated with them, reflecting on how that word could empower other women. A wide array of words emerged, and in the afternoon, each woman was filmed holding her chosen word.

Lorraine added: “This joint initiative between Greatwell Homes and Made With Many was well-received and created a safe space for women to share their stories openly, something that we don’t often get to do.

“The day was an experience I will always cherish. It was wonderful to meet and connect with women we don’t usually encounter in our daily lives.

"We hope this workshop will become an annual event.”