Emergency services called to A45 Wellingborough junction as Turnells Mill Lane closed due to multiple horses ‘stranded’ in flood water

Police have been called to an incident in Turnells Mill Lane after ‘three or four horses’ have been left stranded in flood water.

Both lanes at Turnells Mill Lane are currently closed between the A45 roundabout and the junction with the Embankment while police, fire and an animal welfare team are rescuing a number of horses from flood water in Wellingborough.

The A509 eastbound carriageway outside Tesco has been closed, with traffic reduced to a single carriageway in the other direction. Emergency services are currently attempting to bring the horses to safety.

An onlooker said: "There appear to be three or four horses stranded in flood water up to their shoulders.

Horses in the nearby field are currently being rescued by emergency services Credit: Mark Edwards

"Fire crews have been wading out into the water with buckets of food to try to tempt the frightened animals to come into safety. There are horseboxes waiting and fire officers have been wading out with long poles to test the ground as they approach the animals. "They must be freezing, but everyone nearby has been saying what a good job the emergency services are doing.

"They are having to be very patient as the horses are clearly frightened and keep moving away as rescuers try to bring them in."

The road closure has resulted in long traffic queues on the nearby A45 interchange as traffic is being diverted back onto the A45 or along Turnells Mill Lane to Great Doddington.

Police officers remain on the scene.