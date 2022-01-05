Emergency services at scene of serious Oundle crash

The incident is ongoing

By Alison Bagley
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 11:47 am
Updated Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 11:48 am

Officers from the Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit are at the scene of a serious crash in Oundle.

The incident in Glapthorn Road took place this morning (Wednesday, January 5).

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area to allow officers to gather evidence.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "This RTC happened in Glapthorn Road, Oundle, just before 8am and involved a lorry and a grey Ford Ranger.

"A man has sustained serious injuries.

"Witnesses should contact us quoting incident number 125 of 05/01/22."

In a tweet the Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "We are on scene dealing with a serious incident on Glapthorn Road in #Oundle.

"Please avoid the area and give us time to do our work to obtain all the evidence we can."

