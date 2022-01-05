Emergency services at scene of serious Oundle crash

Officers from the Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit are at the scene of a serious crash in Oundle.

The incident in Glapthorn Road took place this morning (Wednesday, January 5).

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area to allow officers to gather evidence.

File picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "This RTC happened in Glapthorn Road, Oundle, just before 8am and involved a lorry and a grey Ford Ranger.

"A man has sustained serious injuries.

"Witnesses should contact us quoting incident number 125 of 05/01/22."

In a tweet the Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "We are on scene dealing with a serious incident on Glapthorn Road in #Oundle.