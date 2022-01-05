Emergency services at scene of serious Oundle crash
The incident is ongoing
Officers from the Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit are at the scene of a serious crash in Oundle.
The incident in Glapthorn Road took place this morning (Wednesday, January 5).
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area to allow officers to gather evidence.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "This RTC happened in Glapthorn Road, Oundle, just before 8am and involved a lorry and a grey Ford Ranger.
"A man has sustained serious injuries.
"Witnesses should contact us quoting incident number 125 of 05/01/22."
In a tweet the Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "We are on scene dealing with a serious incident on Glapthorn Road in #Oundle.
"Please avoid the area and give us time to do our work to obtain all the evidence we can."