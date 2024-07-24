Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People planning on visiting Rushden’s household waste recycling centre face possible disruption while emergency repair works are carried out.

Anglian Water is completing some work at the recycling centre in Northampton Road, Rushden today (Wednesday).

It has led to a warning of possible disruption for anyone visiting the site.

North Northants Council has tweeted about the issue, saying: “Anglian Water is carrying out emergency repair works at the recycling centre in Rushden.

"There may be disruption to the usual service.

"Please use an alternative recycling centre if possible.”

And a message on the council website adds: “Traffic lights are in operation outside and one of the site's lanes inside is closed.

"Please use a different household waste recycling centre if possible, or be patient and follow staff instructions during the ongoing work.”

Rushden’s household waste recycling centre is normally open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 6pm.