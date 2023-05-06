News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
Earls Barton takes to The Square to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III

God Save the King!

By William Carter
Published 6th May 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 17:03 BST

People braved the elements in Earls Barton’s Square to mark the May 6 coronation of King Charles III.

Hosted by The Saxon Tavern, the party began at 3pm and included face painting, a live singer and a BBQ lunch as people gathered in the centre of the village to enjoy the festivities.

The rain tried its best to deter people from enjoying the afternoon, but attendees’ eagerness to rejoice in the crowning of the new monarch prevailed. Brollies were aplenty, both in Earls Barton and on the Mall in London, but the blitz spirit of local Britons was enough to make the street party in Earls Barton a relative success.

Earls Barton turned out for coronation celebrations on the SquareEarls Barton turned out for coronation celebrations on the Square
Earls Barton turned out for coronation celebrations on the Square
There are plenty more things happening in North Northamptonshire this coronation weekend, and if you’re eager to keep the party going, read our coronation events round-up for more information and inspiration.

If you have any photos of celebrations happening near you that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

The village was dressed in red, white, and blue, even though the rain tried to stop the celebrationsThe village was dressed in red, white, and blue, even though the rain tried to stop the celebrations
The village was dressed in red, white, and blue, even though the rain tried to stop the celebrations
