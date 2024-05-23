E-scooter riders urged to stay off Northamptonshire's pavements in warning from police, councils and Voi

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

E-scooter users in Northamptonshire are being urged to stick to the road and stay off the pavement when riding e-scooters.

Northants Police, West Northants and North Northants Councils and scooter operator Voi are joining forces to remind riders of the rules.

Rental e-scooters, such as those operated by Voi, can only be ridden on roads, cycle paths or shared use cycle/foot ways designed for use by bikes/scooters and pedestrians.

They should never be ridden on pavements.

E-scooter riders are being urged to stay off Northamptonshire's pavements

Shared use cycle/foot ways are marked by blue circular signs with the symbol for a bike and pedestrians (an adult holding a child’s hand) in white.

They sometimes, but not always, have a white line down the middle to segregate the path and they may have the cycle and pedestrian symbol painted in white on them.

It is illegal to ride private e-scooters on any public land in the UK.

Voi e-scooters can be parked on pavements, except for in no riding or no parking zones, but they should be wheeled on and off the pavement at the start and end of the journey.

Voi will take action against users who ride on the pavement with a three-strike policy which can ultimately result in a lifetime ban.

Pavement riding by Voi riders can be reported by filling in an online form on report.voi.com or emailing [email protected] with details including date, time, exact location and if possible the scooter’s four-digit registration number.

Anyone who spots a private e-scooter being ridden can call police on 101 or report it at www.northants.police.uk/ro.

If caught, people risk a fine and having their e-scooters seized.

Matt O’Connell, Safer Roads Team Manager for Northamptonshire Police, said: “Riding an e-scooter on the pavement can be exceptionally dangerous and that’s why it’s illegal to do so.

“An e-scooter is a motorised vehicle and if one came into contact with a pedestrian, it could have serious, or even fatal, consequences.”

Cllr Phil Larratt, West Northants Council's cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Riding an e-scooter on the pavement is illegal and dangerous, and can cause significant consequences.

"We would like to remind all e-scooter riders to follow the rules on the road to help keep everyone safe.”

Cllr Matt Binley, North Northants Council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “Flagrant disregard for others by riding scooters on pavements is just not acceptable and I’d encourage residents to report this anti-social behaviour by contacting Voi.

"Sanctions will be taken against serial offenders.

“Since e-scooters were introduced in North Northants, we have always worked hard with Northants Police and Voi to ensure that riders are aware of where scooters are permitted and we will continue to do so.”

James Bolton, general manager for Voi UK, said: “The vast majority of our users follow the rules and don’t ride on the pavement, but stick to the road, cycle paths or shared use cycle/foot ways for safe riding.

“E-scooters are a great way to get around - they’re safe, affordable and sustainable - but we don’t want our riders to cause an inconvenience to other members of the community.