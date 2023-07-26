News you can trust since 1897
Drone footage shows Wellingborough's Hearnden Court ahead of its demolition for £18m redevelopment project

Fencing is being erected around the building
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 11:02 BST

Drone footage taken by Tony Redden shows Wellingborough’s Hearden Court ahead of its demolition for a major redevelopment project.

The new Hearnden Court, in Henshaw Road will include 57 one and two-bedroom flats for older people with support needs, with 17 being available for older persons shared ownership.

Wellingborough's Hearnden Court to be demolished and redeveloped in £18m project
Hearnden Court in Wellingborough is set for demolition
Greatwell Homes, the housing association who owns Hearnden Court, is aiming to start the demolition works this summer with completion anticipated for summer 2025.

Speaking earlier this year, Jo Savage, chief executive at Greatwell Homes, said: “We’re happy to be working with Homes England on the redevelopment of Hearnden Court to provide much needed supported accommodation in Wellingborough.”

The building currently contains 20 flats, with Jo adding: “We have been working closely with local residents and our customers who previously lived at Hearnden Court who will get the chance to move back to Hearnden Court if they wish when the works are completed.”

