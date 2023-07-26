Drone footage shows Wellingborough's Hearnden Court ahead of its demolition for £18m redevelopment project

Drone footage taken by Tony Redden shows Wellingborough’s Hearden Court ahead of its demolition for a major redevelopment project.

The new Hearnden Court, in Henshaw Road will include 57 one and two-bedroom flats for older people with support needs, with 17 being available for older persons shared ownership.

Hearnden Court in Wellingborough is set for demolition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greatwell Homes, the housing association who owns Hearnden Court, is aiming to start the demolition works this summer with completion anticipated for summer 2025.

Speaking earlier this year, Jo Savage, chief executive at Greatwell Homes, said: “We’re happy to be working with Homes England on the redevelopment of Hearnden Court to provide much needed supported accommodation in Wellingborough.”