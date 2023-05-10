News you can trust since 1897
Wellingborough's Hearnden Court to be demolished and redeveloped in £18m project

Demolition works are due to start next month and it is hoped the project will be completed by summer 2025

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 10th May 2023, 11:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 11:22 BST

A building containing 20 flats is due to be demolished and redeveloped to allow for 57 modern new homes for older people with support needs.

The new Hearnden Court, in Henshaw Road, Wellingborough will include 57 one and two-bedroom flats for older people with support needs, with 17 being available for older persons shared ownership.

Greatwell Homes, the housing association who owns Hearnden Court, is aiming to start the demolition works in June this year with completion of the project anticipated for summer 2025.

How the redevelopment will lookHow the redevelopment will look
Jo Savage, chief executive at Greatwell Homes, said: “We’re happy to be working with Homes England on the redevelopment of Hearnden Court to provide much needed supported accommodation in Wellingborough.

“These new homes will be spacious and flexible so we can adapt to our customers individual needs and promote independence.

"They will be energy efficient with better insulation and low carbon heating reducing running costs and carbon emissions helping us towards becoming a net zero carbon business by 2050.

“We have been working closely with local residents and our customers who previously lived at Hearnden Court who will get the chance to move back to Hearnden Court if they wish when the works are completed.”

Hearnden Court in WellingboroughHearnden Court in Wellingborough
Cllr Matt Binley, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for housing, communities and levelling up, said: “With an aging population, it is vital that there is modern housing provision that meets their needs, so it is excellent news that Greatwell Homes will soon start work on this important project.

"We look forward to seeing the final result, with the increased number of properties available on site and improved facilities which will benefit Hearnden Court’s residents in the long term.”

The £18m project includes £2.8m of funding from Homes England.

Greatwell Homes (formerly Wellingborough Homes) is one of the largest housing associations in Northamptonshire, owning and managing more than 5,300 homes in Wellingborough, Kettering, Raunds and Northampton.

How the redevelopment will lookHow the redevelopment will look
