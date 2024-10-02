Driver injured after car crashes into abandoned vehicle after Northamptonshire floods
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The crash took place last night (Tuesday, October 1) in Ringstead Road, the route passing the Willy Watt Marina on the road between Ringstead and Great Addington.
A man in his 70s was injured after his Toyota Avensis crashed into a stationary and driverless Citroen C2 just after 7pm.
A police spokesman said: “The driver of a silver Toyota Avensis was in collision with a stationary red Citroen C2 in Ringstead Road.
"The C2 appears to have been left in the location, there was no driver recorded as present.
“The driver of the Avensis, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.”
Locals had said that least five cars had been towed from the floods after recent downpours.
Drivers have been warned that just two feet of water will float a car.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.