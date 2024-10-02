Driver injured after car crashes into abandoned vehicle after Northamptonshire floods

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 11:23 GMT
A driver using a road where vehicles had been abandoned in floods has collided with a stranded car.

The crash took place last night (Tuesday, October 1) in Ringstead Road, the route passing the Willy Watt Marina on the road between Ringstead and Great Addington.

A man in his 70s was injured after his Toyota Avensis crashed into a stationary and driverless Citroen C2 just after 7pm.

A police spokesman said: “The driver of a silver Toyota Avensis was in collision with a stationary red Citroen C2 in Ringstead Road.

Northants Police/National WorldNorthants Police/National World
Northants Police/National World

"The C2 appears to have been left in the location, there was no driver recorded as present.

“The driver of the Avensis, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.”

Locals had said that least five cars had been towed from the floods after recent downpours.

Drivers have been warned that just two feet of water will float a car.

