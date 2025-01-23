Driver dies after car crash near Corby Morrisons in Oakley Road

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 13:32 GMT
A driver in his 90s has died after his car crashed as he left Corby Morrisons in Oakley Road.

Witnesses are being sought to the the incident that took place at about 7.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 22).

The motorist, in a grey Peugeot car, left the road as he exited the car park of the superstore.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “At about 7.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 22), the driver of a grey Peugeot car, for reasons not yet known, left the road as he exited the car park at the town’s Morrisons store.

Corby Morrisons in Oakley Road/Google/National WorldCorby Morrisons in Oakley Road/Google/National World
Corby Morrisons in Oakley Road/Google/National World

“The driver – a man in his 90s – was taken to Kettering General Hospital where he sadly died.”

Northants Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) were part of the emergency response to the incident.

A spokesman for NFRS said: “Fire crews from Corby were called to Oakley Road last night (January 22) just after 7.30pm.

“On arrival, they found one car in a hedgerow and discovered the driver, a man believed to be in his 90s, who was unwell behind the wheel.

“Crews assisted the man before leaving him in the hands of paramedics upon their arrival.

“Firefighters made the vehicle and scene safe and returned to Corby station shortly before 8.30pm.”

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 25000042691 when providing any information.

