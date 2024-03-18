Doors open at Saxby's Cider's newly-expanded Northamptonshire farm shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saxby’s Cider officially opened its expanded farm shop in Farndish on Saturday, March 16.

The shop has been renovated to offer more stock at the Grange Farm site, including locally made and sourced cider, beer, spirits, clothing and more.

Becky Wood, retail manager and events coordinator of Saxby’s Cider, said: “The set-up went really well, everything has come together.

Saxby's Cider has expanded its farm shop in Farndish

“It will bring a lot more people to the shop. Instead of them coming over to Chester House it brings people here.

"We just want to make the whole farm a better experience for families, so instead of coming here for a tour and then having to go to Chester House to buy the products it’s easier if we’re all in one place, that way people can stay and enjoy family time.

“We’re really happy with how it’s turned out.”

The new direction meant Saxby’s Cider had to close its outlet at the Chester House Estate on March 10, but the shift to something new has been something that the business hopes will pay dividends in the months and years to come.

Becky added: “Chester House is an amazing place, it’s sad to leave and we wish them the best.

"The relationship with Chester House is amazing, we’ve still got a great partnership.”

Previously the shop just stocked ciders, but now it houses all of Saxby’s products, as well as beer from Phipps NBC in Northampton, and Potbelly Brewery in Kettering.

The move also allows Saxby’s to put on more events, through the summer and beyond, with regular tours and social activities planned.