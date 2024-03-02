Saxby's Cider to close outlet at Chester House Estate as plans afoot for expanded farm shop in Farndish

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saxby’s Cider will close its shop at the Chester House Estate this month as the business looks to expand its home in Farndish.

The attraction that is overseen by North Northants Council (NNC) has been open since October 2021, with Saxbys Cider having a retail outlet selling their own branded items at the site over the course of the last two years.

However, as the company’s plans for the future involve the expansion of its Farndish farm shop, it will leave Chester House on March 10, and ‘two new local based partners’ will take its place.

'Exciting times' ahead for Saxby's which is expanding its Farndish shop

Cllr Helen Howell (Con), deputy leader of North Northants Council and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “The Chester House Estate team remain committed to supporting local businesses.

"While Saxby’s Cider’s shop will no longer be operating, visitors will still be able to enjoy the Saxby’s offerings at the Hay Barn, where our support for local businesses continues.

“We have had and will continue to have a strong working relationships with both new and old partners on the site.

“With this in mind, we are excited that two new local based partners will be announced in the coming weeks and join the offering on site, including in the space previously occupied by Saxby’s. The addition of these new partners will continue to grow the Estate’s offering and visitor experience. More details will be announced soon.”

Saxby’s departure from Chester House is a result of its decision to expand its shop in line with ‘plans to extend our offering for taproom events on the farm.’

After leaving the attraction om March 10, Mother’s Day, it plans to hold an opening at the Grange Farm in Farndish on March 16, which will include tastings and a cidery tour at 2pm.

Cllr Howell added: “We extend our sincere gratitude to Saxby’s Cider for their contributions to the Chester House growth and awareness over the past two and a half years. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours.