Don’t be caught short – Kettering's temporary toilets set for removal

Temporary public toilets which were installed almost two years ago are set to be removed from Kettering’s town centre.

The facilities, in Meadow Road, were opened in 2020 so shoppers weren’t caught short as many permanent loos were inside sites which were closed because of Covid restrictions.

But now, with restrictions eased and work to improve the ‘street scene’ in Meadow Road set to start, the loos will be removed at the end of April.

Public toilets

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “The temporary toilets were introduced to ensure we could provide residents and visitors to Kettering town centre with toilet facilities whilst lockdown restrictions were in place last summer, meaning many local businesses that are part of our local Community Toilet Scheme had to close.

“We were pleased to be able to provide these facilities, and with Kettering town centre now open for business again, many organisations in the town are once again offering their toilet facilities for use as part of the Community Toilet Scheme, and we are thankful to them for their support.”

Locations that are part of the Community Toilet Scheme in Kettering include:

• North Northamptonshire Council offices

• Earl of Dalkeith

• Aura Bar and Lounge

• McDonalds

• Kettering General Hospital (A&E)

• Kettering Railway Station

• Sainsbury’s

• Morrisons

• Kettering Swimming Pool

• Newlands Shopping Centre (fees in operation)

Cllr Graham Lawman, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets said: “The Community Toilet Scheme is a great initiative and something that’s led by the British Toilet Association, and is in place nationally to ensure residents are able to access a toilet when they need it while out and about.

“Kettering town centre has many businesses signed up to the scheme already and they are providing toilet facilities again, and we are working closely with other businesses in the town to generate further support.”