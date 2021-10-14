Divina De Campo to star in Corby Core's Christmas drag panto show
The show is for people aged 12 and above
Panto and drag will collide in a show this Christmas that promises to bring glitz, glamour and a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community to Corby.
Ru Paul’s Drag Race favourite Divina De Campo will be leading the cast of Sleeping Beauty at The Core at Corby Cube for their annual panto.
Divina will take to the Core's stage for their first ever drag pantomime as the evil Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty from Friday, December 17 to New Year's Eve.
She said: “I am so excited to be appearing in Sleeping Beauty at The Core this Christmas.
"I love what the producers are doing by colliding the world of drag and pantomime in a show that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community. Drag is for everyone, and this show proves it. I am going to be wickedly fabulous so watch out Corby, DDC is coming to get you!”
A seasoned British drag queen known for her fabulous high soprano and four-octave vocal range, Divina has featured on national television programmes including The Voice, All Together Now and most recently a finalist on the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Divina is currently touring the UK in Chicago The Musical and will be turning on her 'bad girl' persona for the role this Christmas.
Joining Divina will be drag legend Lola Lasagne, one of the most successful and popular drag queens on the UK circuit. Lola will be “whipping her hair back and forth” as Nanny Lola, looking after Princess Beauty whilst dealing with the tempers, tantrums and traumas caused by Carabosse – the most wicked fairy in the land.
As well as the two fantastic queens, popular drag king and West End star (Death Drop), Don One who will be playing the deliciously dashing Prince Eric.
The show’s producers, Imagine Theatre, have promised 'fabulous sets, glamorous costumes, more sequins than Strictly', and that it’s going to be 'camp' and 'glitzy', hoping that audiences will ‘sashay away’ into the night with huge smiles on their faces.
Sleeping Beauty takes place at The Core at Corby Cube from Friday, December 17 to Friday, December 31.
Tickets start from £10, for more information and to book tickets go to ww.thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470.
The show comes with a suggested age guidance of 12+.
Performance Schedule
Friday, December 17- 8pm
Saturday, December 18 - 5pm and 8pm
Sunday, December 19 - 5pm and 8pm
Monday, December 20 No Performances
Tuesday, December 21 -5pm and 8pm
Wednesday, December - 22 - 5pm 8pm
Thursday, December 23 - 5pm and 8pm
Friday, December 24 - 5pm and 8pm
Saturday, December 25 - No Performances
Sunday, December 26 - 2pm and 5pm
Tuesday, December 28 - 5pm and 8pm