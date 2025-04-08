Ditchford Bridge between Wellingborough and Rushden re-opens after eight-month closure and one week before its scheduled date
The bridge in Ditchford Road was damaged in August 2024 after it was struck by a combine harvester, resulting in the road which connects Rushden to Wellingborough and Irthlingborough being closed to traffic.
Repairs began on March 12 and were completed on April 4, with the road re-opening one week ahead of its initial April 11 date.
Ditchford Road is a key turn-of from the A45 which makes travelling eastbound towards Irthlingborough easier for some, as it allows road users to avoid the Rushden Lakes roundabout and Chowns Mill on their route.
According to the Rushden Research Group, the bridge at Ditchford is a Grade II listed monument that dates back to 1330, and has seen numerous repairs and restoration over the years, most recently for repairs lasting two weeks in May 2022.
