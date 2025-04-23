Disused outdoor space at Wellingborough school transformed into sensory garden for young carers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young carers and staff at Wrenn School in Wellingborough have welcomed the official opening of a new sensory garden following completion of the project by Greatwell Homes.

Greatwell Homes, which owns and manages more than 5,200 homes across Northamptonshire, invested £20,000 from its ‘Your Great Spaces’ fund to transform the former disused outdoor space into a vibrant green area with a shelter, wildlife pond, main path, raised beds and a potting shed.

The sensory garden, located at the school’s London Road site, was designed by and will be managed by young carers and those completing their Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Awards to improve their overall confidence and well-being

The school currently has 28 young carers of which 64 per cent live in communities Greatwell Homes works with.

The official opening of the new sensory garden at Wrenn School in Wellingborough

Peter Allington, chairman of the Customer Assembly at Greatwell Homes, said: "I’m really pleased to see this sensory garden come to a fruition after I first suggested at one of our meetings that we should do more to support young carers in our communities.

"This new space will provide Wrenn students with a much-needed space to relax and grow."

Jo Savage, chief executive at Greatwell Homes, added: "This important project, aligns with our mission and Live proud strategy, which focuses on partnering with our customers and communities to shape places we’re proud of.

"The garden will serve as a sanctuary for students, fostering both their academic and emotional well-being."

In addition to the investment made by Greatwell Homes, the school contributed £2,000 and Jewson Partnership Solutions (JPS) kindly purchased the potting shed to enable the young people to grow fruits and vegetables.

Laura Parker, principal of Wrenn School, said: "The sensory garden will enhance the overall Wrenn School experience, embracing holistic education and providing a calming space for students to immerse themselves in nature, find inspiration and develop essential life skills.

“Our students, especially the young carers, will greatly benefit from this sanctuary and unique environment for learning and personal growth."

Lisa Greenhalgh, social value lead at JPS, added: "We’re pleased to support this initiative.

"The potting shed will enable students to engage in gardening activities, promoting sustainability and life skills."

The DofE programme offers students the chance to volunteer to complete their awards and the garden will provide a safe and inspiring environment to achieve this.

Once they have developed key skills, the school plans to then extend the volunteering opportunity within the community and give something back to Greatwell Homes and its communities.

The aim of the ‘Your Great Spaces’ project, launched in April 2024, is to work with customers and communities to make better use of spaces that could make an area more attractive, enhancing things such as playgrounds or making areas safer for residents.

Greatwell Homes is one of the largest housing associations in Northamptonshire, owning and managing more than 5,200 homes in Wellingborough, Kettering, Raunds and Northampton.