Disco fever returns to Kettering with first Friday night boogie taking place next month

Disco fever will take over Kettering’s Market Place next month with Friday night boogies back by popular demand.

Free to attend and family friendly, the discos brought thousands into town last September to dance the night away and welcome the weekend.

This year the dances will be bigger and better with an extra date planned next month as DJs Bill Burton and Dave Bellamy play disco bangers.

Kettering Friday Night Disco Market Place - picture by Alison Bagley

Cllr Craig Skinner (Con), Kettering Town Council’s chair of the markets and events committee, said: “The discos went down so well last year amd it was amazing to see so many people coming into town and enjoying themselves.

"We had a mix of all ages from kids to grandparents joining in the conga.

“The town council is working hard to put on accessible events for everyone and get people into town and enjoying themselves.”

The first disco is being held on Friday, May 31, and they will return at the end of the summer on Friday, August 30, and Friday, September 13.

As well as the music there will be artisan gins, wines, beers and prosecco from Wavy Bar, plus cocktails on offer from Kino Lounge and Butterwick will be staying open late with their selection of hot drinks and tempting cakes.

DJ Bill Burton said: “Last year was absolutely incredible – it was an honour to bring the disco to the Market Place and see so many people of all ages just come and enjoy a really fun evening.

“We cannot wait to be back in the town, with the disco ball, and bringing everyone together again.”

As well as the discos, Kettering Town Council has planned a range of events and activities for the coming year.

Kettering By The Sea will be in the Market Place in August, giving children and families free play and entertainment daily.

The popular Bands in the Park programme returns to Rockingham Road Pleasure Park bandstand from July – with two Bands in the Town events this year planned for May.

The Midsummer Market, first held last year, will be back in the Market Place with free stalls for local charities and community groups to help promote themselves and attract new volunteers.

Four Summer Saturdays are planned for the last Saturdays in the month from April to July, bringing street food, crafts and local traders, live music and entertainment to the town.