‘Disappointing’ and ‘frustrating’ – reactions as Swanspool pavilion and gardens loses Government funding

Following news that much of the previously-secured funding for the renovation of Swanspool pavilion and gardens has been lost, people have expressed their disappointment and concerns that the loss of funding could lead to a rise in council tax.

The gardens and pavilion were acquired by Wellingborough Town Council in May with the intention of renovating the space to return it to public use.

Those plans have been thrown into yet more uncertainty as much of the funding has been wiped away, leaving just a ‘vague hope’ of some of the funding allocated still being available.

For those who have been involved in the project, it’s back to the drawing board.

The loss of funding is 'disappointing' according to councillors and community leaders

Croyland and Swanspool ward councillor, Mark Jones (Conservative), said in a statement: “Following the disappointing, though not unexpected, announcement on here, of the withdrawal of grant funding for the redevelopment of Swanspool pavillon and gardens from the Community Ownership Fund (COF) of £800k and the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) of £200k, match funding has been lost due to recent requested changes to the business plan after it had been agreed by the fund, done by the majority of town councillors, led by one councillor in particular.

“I must express my concern and disappointment that this is likely to lead to higher town council tax bills for a venue that has on-going redevelopment and running costs.

"These changes are not something I voted for or wished to happen or was in favour of, it had to be cost neutral and sustainable and now it could end being a drain on council tax for us all.”

Gen Kitchen, MP for Wellingborough and Rushden said: “I’m very disappointed that despite all the hard work to secure this funding, the Tory-led town council decided not to proceed with the initial bid.

"Although there was a considerable effort from the town clerk, the Labour group and myself to save the money, once the council’s decision was taken, it was always more likely than not that the funding would be lost.

"The Labour group will not support any Tory plans to now increase council tax to recoup the costs."

Cllr Marion Turner-Hawes said the news had been ‘extremely disappointing’. She admits that the election and the change to councillors in the summer ‘changed everything’ and that meetings of the town council have at times been ‘chaotic’.

Cllr Turner-Hawes said: "I’m extremely disappointed, it’s all falling apart in terms of the grant.

“The town council has made mistakes itself, but the biggest problem has been time against us.

“There’s a lot we need to learn if we’re going to work together well. There’s a lot we need to learn as a town council about how we’ve done it. We’ll take it on board.

"Although we had some clear plans, we did not spend time to make the community aware of those plans.

“I’ve tried to help and I have been blocked at a lot of routes, it was very frustrating. To say I’m disappointed is a massive understatement.”

After a series of events which ultimately led to the dismissal of plans for an adventure golf course in the gardens, the town council is now no longer eligible for the funding that was secured in December last year, meaning it has turned to crowdfunding, asking for £375,000 from local residents.

Money raised will fund essential works to the pavilion and support ‘energy-efficient upgrades’ while keeping the building’s art deco features.

Speaking on the town council’s decision to pursue crowdfunding, Cllr Turner-Hawes added: “It wasn’t something I would have supported.

"When you are a public body you can raise your own precept. We have made our own decision, so going cap in hand feels a bit, ‘really?’

"I’m not sure it will go down very well with the public.”

Jon Ekins has long been a critic of the plans for an adventure golf facility in the gardens, calling the proposals ‘blind ignorance’ and that the council was set on ‘rushing it through’ meaning ‘due dilligence wasn’t completed.’

He said: “I said we should always go for the pavilion, without a doubt. We shouldn’t take the gardens on because we weren’t set to do anything with the gardens.

"They wanted to take four new people on and redo the whole of the pavilion and that it’s derelict and it’s not. You only need to spend 40 or 50 grand to make it better and clean it up.

"We’ve got a full council coming up, there are questions to be asked in audit and governance about contracts and how much money has been spent.

“We kept asking for the information but never getting it.

“It was a black hole, it wasn’t viable.

“Having a golf course up there wasn’t doing anything for the majority of people in this town. Having a pancake race isn’t doing anything to encourage visitors to come to the town.

“As a councillor it’s my job to challenge and question and scrutinise, that’s the role of a councillor.”

The council recently launched an ‘adopt a flower bed’ scheme, and all nine beds have been taken by the likes of Wrenn School and Shuttleworth College, as well as a memorial bed from the Wellingborough branch of the Royal British Legion, who will also be installing two new benches within the gardens.

A community planting event will take place during the week of November 4, which all residents are invited to attend with more details will follow.

Brickhill and Queensway councillor, Paul Bell, added: “Swanspool Pavilion has been part of Wellingborough’s heritage for over a century and we are determined to see it restored for future generations to enjoy.

"While we’ve had to adjust our plans in response to community concerns, we believe that with the support of local people and businesses, we can still achieve our vision of bringing this beautiful facility back into community use.”

The online fundraiser for Swanspool, which is currently set to expire on December 29, can be found here.