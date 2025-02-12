His parents were told he wouldn’t walk or talk, but now Jordan Hutchison has not only passed his driving test, but he’s passed it first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan, 21, from Corby hopes his battle to gain his full licence will inspire other potential motorists with disabilities.

It’s been a long struggle for him due to his cerebral palsy – a condition that affects his muscle control and movement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But yesterday, Jordan overcame nerves to pass his test, a feat made all the sweeter as he did it independently.

Jordan Hutchison with his car, with mum Jackie and nan Carol Reynolds/ National World /Jackie Hutchison

He said: “I was very nervous. When I got in the car I was literally shaking – and I shake anyway.

"The examiner told me to relax. I calmed down a bit.”

After the 40-minute test, Jordan drove back into the Kettering test centre where his mum Jackie and nan Carol were waiting – Jackie hopped into the back of Jordan’s car to hear what the result was.

Jackie Hutchison, Jordan Hutchison and Carol Reynolds celebrate/ Jackie Hutchison

She said: “I wanted to hear the feedback. The examiner said ‘I’m pleased to tell you that you have passed’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I ran around and I grabbed him and kissed him. I was crying.”

When Jordan got back into the test centre, driving instructors shook his hand and were cheering his achievement.

But Jackie says Jordan’s journey to gaining his licence has been terrible with far too many obstacles.

Jordan Hutchison celebrates passing his driving test/ Jackie Hutchison

He had to apply three times for his provisional licence before he was issued with one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackie said: “The first time he was refused because he has cerebral palsy, the second time was because he had epilepsy.

"We had to wait to prove he hadn’t had a recent episode, then we reapplied and he was sent for an assessment, but the car they gave him didn’t have any adaptations, but they did say that with the right car he could drive.”

Passing his driving theory test first time, Jordan then tried to find a registered driving instructor to pass his practical.

But after several ill-fated attempts with driving schools in the area, Jordan’s nan Carol offered to help using her automatic car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Struggling due to his right-hand side weakness, Jordan then successfully applied for a Motability car adapted for his needs.

When a driving instructor couldn’t be found, Carol took on the role.

Jackie said: “She was just phenomenal. She’s so patient.”

As Jordan’s theory test was about to expire, and still no official driving instructor, Jackie booked the test.

She said: “We just thought, ah sod it, if he doesn’t pass we can see what we need to work on – but he passed!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan’s first solo drive was from his nan’s house ‘around the corner’ after dropping her off.

They are now planning a slightly longer road trip, all the way to Inverness.

Mum Jackie added: “Just because you have a disability, it doesn’t mean you can’t drive.

"Jordan should have passed his test when he was 17. It's not fair that you have to jump through hoops all the time. It should be easier, not harder for him. We want to make people aware of the struggles that people go through.”

Jordan added: “I would like to be an inspiration to other people with disabilities.”