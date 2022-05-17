Corby DIY SOS big build show finally on TV tonight

A Corby family home that was transformed by the help of volunteers from BBC One TV show DIY SOS Big Build will be revealed tonight – two and a half years after it was completed.

The Hutchison family had been desperate for a specially adapted home to help eldest son Jordan, who has cerebral palsy, epilepsy and can’t use his hands.

Viewers will see the empty shell of a building become a beautiful family home, changing the family-of-five’s lives, giving parents Jackie and Colin, and their children, Jordan, Kyle and Lacey, independence.

Nick Knowles, presenter of DIY SOS with Jackie, Colin, Jordan and Kyle Hutchison earlier this year

Jordan, then aged 16, will celebrate his 19th birthday next week and mum Jackie says it will be a great start to his celebrations having the programme aired.

She said: “We are a little bit nervous but excited. It’s been so long but we have left the house the same apart from a new couch – we couldn’t all fit on the one they gave us.

"Having the house adapted made a massive difference to Jordan’s life. His confidence has grown. The house is safe for him for him to be left for a few hours.

"It’s wonderful – he can use the shower and the bathroom. It’s independence for him and us.”

Volunteer builders make a start on the hall and lounge areas

The family had been living in rented accommodation for 12 years because the house they owned wasn’t big enough to house Jordan’s specialised equipment.

They had started a building project but were unable to finish. It was fourth time lucky for the family after producers of the popular BBC TV show got in touch and were accepted for the team’s help.

With no water or power in the house the timing of being picked for the Big Build was perfect.

It was Jordan’s fundraising efforts that clinched the help of the team of famous ‘purple shirts’ and presenter Nick Knowles – and an army of local volunteers.

The Hutchison family enjoy Christmas in their new home

More than 80 volunteers including plumbers, electricians, plasterers, decorators and gardeners worked on the transformation of the house in October 2019.

Post-production of the show was held-up during the Covid pandemic.

Since the filming, Jackie and Colin have volunteered at a Big Build project in Stoke, working on the garden of a community centre.

Jackie said: “It was really strange being on the other side seeing all the different people coming and working together. It was amazing. We were giving something back.”

Jackie Hutchison, Nick Knowles and Colin Hutchison

Jordan has since left college and has been working at ViRAL Entertainment in Corby town centre.

The Hutchison family will be watching the programme for the first time together at home as they haven’t seen a preview.

Mum Jackie said: “It’s changed our lives and kept us together as a family. We would like to thank everybody who gave their time who took a loss of earning or took time away from their families. We really appreciate that. All the volunteers and local l businesses we can’t thank them enough. It’s absolutely amazing.”

The Hutchison family relax in the garden

Jordan loves to play pool