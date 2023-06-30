Diamonds show that you’re never too old to play the beautiful game with successful over 50s walking football tournament

Earlier in June almost 200 players, officials, and supporters representing clubs from across the county competed in the AFC Rushden and Diamonds 2023 Annual Walking Football Tournament at Islip’s Community Sportsground.

The event hoped to showcase walking football in Northamptonshire by highlighting the benefits of getting out, getting fit and staying healthy when over 50.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds walking football chair Alan Wookey said: “I would like to extend a very big ‘thank you’ to everyone involved in making our Over 50s Walking Football Tournament at Islip such a great success.

Rushden and Diamonds Walking Football Team

"We were fortunate to be blessed with exceptionally good weather and really appreciate the fantastic support given by our club members, the local community, participating teams, officials and supporters.

"A series of competitive games throughout the day saw teams demonstrating excellent sportsmanship and we hope that everyone really enjoyed themselves”.

On the day, teams were divided into two qualifying groups with the top pair from each progressing to the semi-finals.

Norwich City and Moulton Masters made the final, and it was the latter who clinched victory at the day’s end after a 1-0 win over their East Anglian opponents to become tournament champions.

Walking football gives people over 50 the change to keep playing the game they love

Northampton Town managed to clinch the bronze medal, rounding out the top three.

The sport is a more accessible form of the beautiful game, with running prohibited in an attempt to slow the competition down to give more people the chance to continue playing football into their later years.

The benefits are plentiful, as it allows participants to remain physically active while also enjoying the social aspects that come with being part of a local sports team.

AFC Rushden and Diamonds began provision of walking football early this year, calling it ‘very adaptable and suitable for both male and female players regardless of their ability.’

Their walking football sessions are held on Monday evenings between 7.15pm and 9pm at The Ferrers School in Higham Ferrers.