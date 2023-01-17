Walking football is all the rage as AFC Rushden and Diamonds is encouraging people over-50 to lace up their boots once again.

AFC Rushden and Diamonds may be playing catch-up in the Southern League Premier Central, but the club is exploring new ideas, giving local people the opportunity to continue playing the game they love well into their later years.

Walking football is a widely recognised sport across the globe, and has rapidly increased in popularity over the last decade.

The 2022 Northants County Cup squad

Not differing hugely from the sport that spawned it, walking football is played on a smaller pitch with teams of six.

Running/jogging is not allowed with or without the ball, prompting a slower, but more accessible activity for those who have limited mobility.

Passing is key, and it also increases and promotes cardiovascular fitness while provoking less stress on joints, muscles, and bones, decreasing the chance of injury.

All of these components make it a suitable way for the older generation to re-enter the sport.

A spokesman for AFC Rushden and Diamonds said: “It is very adaptable and suitable for both male and female players regardless of ability, great for keeping active, getting fresh air and improving strength, flexibility and above all, having some fun.”

Training sessions for AFC Rushden and Diamonds’ walking football take place on Monday evenings at The Ferrers School in Higham Ferrers, lasting an hour and a half from 7.30pm.

This is an opportunity to make friends, regain that competitive edge, and fall back in love with playing the beautiful game.