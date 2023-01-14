Diamonds had already confirmed the signings of Milton Keynes Dons youngsters Charlie Waller and Joel Anker on initial one-month loan deals.

But now four more additions have been made as Nunn bids to boost his squad in the club’s fight to try to launch a great escape from the bottom of the Southern League Premier Central.

Diamonds have signed midfielder Charlie Pattison from AFC Dunstable while defender Luca Doorbar-Baptist has joined on a dual registration from Vanarama National League North side Peterborough Sports.

Sidik Atcha, who started the season at Corby Town, has signed for AFC Rushden & Diamonds. Picture by Jim Darrah

Diamonds have also signed 6ft 4ins defender Sidik Atcha from Harborough Town after he started the season at Corby Town.

And, completing the quartet of new arrivals, is 30-year-old striker Jim Burnside who has joined from Spartan South Midlands League Division One leaders Real Bedford.

Reacting to all the new arrivals, Nunn said: “I’ve worked with Charlie before and have always kept an eye on his progress.

“He’s got loads of quality and if it wasn’t for a bad injury sustained whilst at Banbury I’m confident he’d be playing at a higher level.

“He’s excited to be here and trained last night, he looks really hungry for the battle.

“I’d like to thank Jimmy Dean at Peterborough Sports for his help with Luca.

“Once I became aware of his availability I acted quickly to bring him in and he’s another that I’m sure will really add to the group and help us in our great escape!

“Sidik is a big signing for the club in every sense of the word. He is a beast and it’s really important that the spine of the team is as strong as it can possibly be.

“We have to be hard to beat and every time I’ve seen him play, he’s been exactly that - a no-nonsense defender that is destined to kick on and play at a higher level.

“Jim will be a pain in the backside to all the defenders that come up against him between now and the end of the season.

“He’s a physical presence, a real handful and he doesn’t stop working and running for the team.

“More than that though, he’s a natural goalscorer and those are hard to come by.

