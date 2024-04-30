Development of new Bewiched coffee shop on Wellingborough's Glenvale Park estate 'on track' ahead of autumn opening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work on the new Bewiched coffee shop in Wellingborough’s Glenvale Park remains ‘on track’ after bosses issued an update on its progress.

The chain, which began with a store in Church Street, now has 17 stores across the Midlands, and the Glenvale Park site will be just its second drive-thru premises.

Matt Fountain, owner of Bewiched, said: “We have our busiest year ever and will turn-around five new store openings this year, Market Harborough, Leamington Parade, Glenvale, Northampton Grosvenor and Bedford.

Bewiched will be a part of Glenvale Park's new local centre, which will also include a Co-op

"It comes with its challenges but equally is a very exciting time to be involved with the business. We have a great team of people who all contribute to making Bewiched what it is. Ultimately, if we can create great moments for our team and customers, that is exactly where we want to be.”

Matt insists that the Glenvale Park location will have extended opening hours similar to that of its drive-thru counterpart in Moulton Park in Northampton, which is open from 6am until 9pm on weekdays.

The venture will be overseen by a team in the region of 18 to 25 staff members, and Matt said it will be the first drive-thru coffee location in the world roasting its own coffee on site.

He added: “We opened the first independent drive-thru store in the UK and Europe in 2021.We are actively in negotiations for a number of drive-thru opportunities, the fact this one is in our heartland and birthplace in Wellingborough is serendipitous.

"Getting into this market when you are competing against the monoliths of the coffee sector is very tough but we think we can elevate the experience to new levels.”

Bewiched will be a part of the development’s new local centre, which will also include a Co-op, and currently has more units available to let.