Hugely successful indie Northamptonshire coffee firm Bewiched opens its seventeenth store in neighbouring Market Harborough
Northamptonshire-based coffee shop firm Bewiched has opened its seventeenth store in Market Harborough.
The company, which was founded in Wellingborough by local entrepreneur Matt Fountain in 2010, has thrown open the doors to their latest venture in the former Halifax bank
Matt said: “We think it is fair to say that this store has serious kerb appeal and is a fantastic addition to Market Harborough. It is also sited just down the road from where our coffee is hand roasted.”
The company already has shops across Northamptonshire as well as in Cambridgeshire and Warwickshire and a drive-thru at Moulton Park. This is the first Leicestershire store.
BrewCrew engagement coach Melanie Hastings said: “We have opened on the square next door to Nero's, which some may see as an odd location, but we have the majority of our estate in similar locations. A building that has stood empty for two years, has now been put to use and beautifully fitted out.
“We will now get on with creating exceptional moments for our team and customers.”
Bewiched aims to be different from the big coffee chains by rewarding staff on a regular basis and recognising their contribution to the success of the business. The company says that, as a result, employee turnover is below 5 per cent against an industry average of 40 per cent, and they receive about sixty job applications every week.
They serve local and freshly roasted 100 per cent arabica coffee, ensuring top quality by using it within five to twenty days from roasting to grinding.
The firm welcomes 35,000 customers every week and has more than 30,000 people subscribed to its loyalty app who claim back more than 1,000 free products from shops each week.
Melanie added: "We are really excited to get the store open. The high street continues to evolve and we are confident that we can be a core part of the many independent businesses that thrive in the town for years to come. We have received an amazing reception from the local community so far.”