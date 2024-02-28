Bewiched, which opened their first store in Wellingborough in 2010, have now opened their 17th outlet in Market Harborough. Image: Bewiched.

Northamptonshire-based coffee shop firm Bewiched has opened its seventeenth store in Market Harborough.

The company, which was founded in Wellingborough by local entrepreneur Matt Fountain in 2010, has thrown open the doors to their latest venture in the former Halifax bank

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt said: “We think it is fair to say that this store has serious kerb appeal and is a fantastic addition to Market Harborough. It is also sited just down the road from where our coffee is hand roasted.”

The coffee house has gone from strength to strength, with stores in every major town in Northants. Image: Bewiched

The company already has shops across Northamptonshire as well as in Cambridgeshire and Warwickshire and a drive-thru at Moulton Park. This is the first Leicestershire store.

BrewCrew engagement coach Melanie Hastings said: “We have opened on the square next door to Nero's, which some may see as an odd location, but we have the majority of our estate in similar locations. A building that has stood empty for two years, has now been put to use and beautifully fitted out.

“We will now get on with creating exceptional moments for our team and customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bewiched aims to be different from the big coffee chains by rewarding staff on a regular basis and recognising their contribution to the success of the business. The company says that, as a result, employee turnover is below 5 per cent against an industry average of 40 per cent, and they receive about sixty job applications every week.

The new store opened with a visit from the company mascots. Image: Bewiched.

They serve local and freshly roasted 100 per cent arabica coffee, ensuring top quality by using it within five to twenty days from roasting to grinding.

The firm welcomes 35,000 customers every week and has more than 30,000 people subscribed to its loyalty app who claim back more than 1,000 free products from shops each week.