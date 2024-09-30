Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a man, who was later found dead at a Northamptonshire beauty spot, to come forward.

Two-months after the death of Raunds man Jamie Attwood, Northants Police have asked members of the public for their help to create a timeline of events.

Jamie, 37, was reported missing on July 28 this year with his body sadly being found three days later at Stanwick Lakes on July 31.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “As part of the coronial process, officers are working with the Coroner’s Office to establish the timeline leading up to Jamie’s death.

Jamie Attwood and the photo issued of his distinctive tattoos/Northants Police

“They are particularly interested in seeking any witnesses who may have seen Jamie on the evening of July 27 in the Stanwick Lakes area.

"It is believed he travelled there from the Oliver Twist pub in High Street, Irthlingborough, and would have been wearing a light grey hooded tracksuit with a black backpack on, and a smaller bag around his neck.”

After Jamie had been reported missing on July 28, his mum Tracey Baker and his family tracked his last known sighting to Irthlingborough, where he had been searching for his lost mobile phone in a cafe and a pub.

Jamie Attwood/ family photo

Detective Inspector Torie Harrison said: “We want to provide Jamie’s family with the answers they deserve regarding how their loved-one died and as part of that, I am appealing for anyone who may have seen Jamie in the days leading up to this death to come forward.

“As part of this appeal, we are including a photo of Jamie and a photo of the distinctive tattoos he had on his chest, in an effort to jog people’s memories.

“We understand that there are areas cordoned off by barbed wire in Stanwick Lakes, which we know people frequent, and we are asking anyone who may have been in those areas and saw Jamie to speak to us. You can do this by calling us on 101 or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“We are not looking to criminalise any witnesses for where they may have been, we simply want to offer Jamie’s family some understanding of the events which led up to his passing.”