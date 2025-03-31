Desborough airfield carpet hanger fire 'still burning' prevents investigation inside destroyed building

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 17:40 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 17:42 BST
Pockets of fire are still burning inside a huge former airfield hanger used to store tonnes of carpet that was to be recycled.

Investigators have been at the site of the fire that was reported to Northants Fire and Rescue shortly before 8.30pm on Thursday, March 20.

Brenna Ltd's Desborough storage facility in an aircraft hanger has been burning ever since preventing investigation inside the destroyed building.

Fire investigators at the site of the fire in a carpet recycling and storage hanger at Desborough airfield/ National World
Fire investigators at the site of the fire in a carpet recycling and storage hanger at Desborough airfield/ National World

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service is continuing to monitor the scene at Desborough Airfield.

"Although there are no visible flames, there are still small pockets of fire burning where it is not possible for our fire crews to access, due to the building having collapsed in on itself.

“A smoke plume may still be visible for members of the public in nearby villages, so our advice remains to close windows and doors if they smell smoke.

“After-fire inspections continue to take place every 24 hours, with an appliance from Corby visiting this morning to carry out a thermal scan of the building.

Fire in a carpet recycling and storage hanger at Desborough airfield/ National World
Fire in a carpet recycling and storage hanger at Desborough airfield/ National World

Investigations remain ongoing but we are yet to determine a cause.”

Residents were warned smoke from Desborough carpet waste hanger fire may cause 'breathing difficulties’.

Preliminary investigations started last week.

