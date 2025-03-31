Desborough airfield carpet hanger fire 'still burning' prevents investigation inside destroyed building
Investigators have been at the site of the fire that was reported to Northants Fire and Rescue shortly before 8.30pm on Thursday, March 20.
Brenna Ltd's Desborough storage facility in an aircraft hanger has been burning ever since preventing investigation inside the destroyed building.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service is continuing to monitor the scene at Desborough Airfield.
"Although there are no visible flames, there are still small pockets of fire burning where it is not possible for our fire crews to access, due to the building having collapsed in on itself.
“A smoke plume may still be visible for members of the public in nearby villages, so our advice remains to close windows and doors if they smell smoke.
“After-fire inspections continue to take place every 24 hours, with an appliance from Corby visiting this morning to carry out a thermal scan of the building.
“Investigations remain ongoing but we are yet to determine a cause.”
Residents were warned smoke from Desborough carpet waste hanger fire may cause 'breathing difficulties’.
Preliminary investigations started last week.
