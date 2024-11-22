Demolition plans for Kettering Odeon cinema and popular pub submitted to council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Demolition plans for Kettering’s only cinema and a popular pub on the same site have been submitted to planning authority North Northamptonshire Council for a decision.

Owners of Pegasus Court off Pytchley Road in Kettering have said they want to ‘revitalise’ the land – currently occupied by the Odeon cinema and the former Hobson’s Choice pub – to 'maximise' the site's 'potential'.

So far, Augur Group has not revealed plans for the land that adjoins the A14 close to Junction 9.

In two separate applications (NK/2024/0677 and NK/2024/0678) Rockmount Kettering Limited is seeking prior approval for demolition of the Odeon Cinema and Hobsons Choice.

Papers submitted to North Northants Council state that Odeon ‘declared their intention to vacate the property in February 2025’ after no alternative cinema operator had been found to take on the building. The cover letter says ‘continued operation of a cinema at the site is not a viable or feasible proposition’.

Demolition of two empty restaurants on the site – Frankie & Benny’s and Mazza – had already been granted in July 2024.

The clearance of the Pegasus Court site would leave only KFC remaining.

Plans reveal that the Odeon and Hobson’s Choice would be demolished to ‘ground slab level with a concrete, level surface’ left in situ.

In October, Simon Mann, chief executive of Augur Group, said: “We are experts at taking underperforming assets and giving them new life. Pegasus Court has been unable to retain or attract the necessary tenants it needs to remain a thriving leisure destination and whilst we were happy to accommodate the continued occupation of the existing tenants, the aftermath of Covid-19 and current challenging economic climate has resulted in a need to find an alternative use for the site.

"We remain excited about the redevelopment prospects and are actively engaged with the council to ensure we maximise the site’s potential.”

Previously a spokesman for Augur Group said their company had acquired the site in January and ‘embarked on plans to regenerate’ ‘under-utilised’ area.

A statement said: “When Augur Group purchased the site, there were a number of occupiers in situ with leases that had already expired but with the usual rights to renew.

"Following engagement with the occupiers, it was agreed Odeon would end its occupation in February 2025. Subsequently, Hobson’s Choice Pub served notice to terminate its lease at the end of September 2024.

"KFC, the only food outlet onsite, continues to trade.

“Augur is now in discussions with the local authority (North Northants Council), exploring a number of options for bringing the site back into use. Demolition of two long-vacant restaurant units is already underway having gained prior approval from the local authority earlier this year.”

Go to https://www.kettering.gov.uk/planningApplication/search for details.